Driver charged with DUI after crash into Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a Hampton home on Wednesday night, causing significant damage, police say.

No one inside the home was hurt, and the occupants of the vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries, police say. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Paul Jack Drive.

The driver, 23-year-old Keyasha Deloatch, of Hampton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, police say, but no other details were released.

The scene at the 1500 block of Paul Jack Drive Wednesday night. (Photo via PJ Parker)

A neighbor who spoke to 10 On Your Side said he heard a loud crash and ran outside to help.

“Very concerned about her,” said PJ Parker. “I opened my door not knowing what to expect. I saw her and she looked really, really bad, you know. The car was all the way in on the right side of the house.”

Part of the home was boarded up on Thursday morning when 10 On Your Side went by, and a note on the home say it has been condemned.

