HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Dozens of people came from across the country to Codi’s fence in Hampton for the “Ride for Justice.”

Bikers from Washington D.C., South Carolina, and even Florida came to the event.

The ride was held by We Are Codi’s Voice and started at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, ending at Codi’s fence.

The event organizer, Nancy Strickland said the ride was to bring awareness to Codi Bigsby’s disappearance.

The 4-year-old boy went missing on January 31, 2022 and almost two years later — he still hasn’t been found.

Strickland broke out in tears as she saw the huge turnout on Sunday, commenting on how the nation has rallied around young Codi.

“The love for Codi, I mean look at it. I never, ever in a million years, ever thought this was going to happen like this,” she said.

She explained how she was able to influence that turnout.

“We just pushed fliers on Facebook. Every organization that we could come up with we searched in Virginia, D.C., Florida, we put it everywhere.”

Mac Mcauley, one of the bikers at the event, usually rides for veterans but told 10 On Your Side that young children are near and dear to his group’s hearts too.

“We believe in giving our neighbors, our friends and our family, a helping hand wherever we can. Anytime we see a good cause we’ll come out for it, it’s everywhere we go,” he said.

After Codi disappeared, his father Cory soon became Hampton Police’s prime suspect, later being charged in his son’s death.

He’s since been released on house arrest.

But does that seem like justice to event attendee, Bobby Powell from Portsmouth?

“Justice for me is to just know where he’s at. That would give me peace.”

And what would justice look like for Nancy Strickland who said she’s been looking for Codi almost since the day he went missing?

“His father is going to pay for what he did to this baby. Codi didn’t deserve this; he didn’t deserve it at all. I mean look, I’m not the only one that loves him.”

Strickland also collected donations at the ride.

She said 100 percent of those funds will go toward Codi’s fundraiser with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.