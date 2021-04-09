Double shooting leaves two injured on Greenwood Drive in Hampton

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:
Hampton Police Car Generic_239982

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Friday.

Emergency communications received the call for the shooting around 1:43 a.m. in the first block of Greenwood Drive.

Officers located a 17 -year-old male victim and a 21- year-old male victim who had been struck by gunfire while walking down the street, according to the police. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or through P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10