Double shooting leaves woman dead, man injured in Hampton

by: Alexis Platt

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a woman died in a double shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11:48 PM.

Police say a 33-year-old woman died at the hospital, and a 41-year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations reveal that the two victims were shot while sitting in their car.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

