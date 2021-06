HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers in Hampton are investigating a double shooting early Tuesday.

Disaptch said they were notified around 1:11 a.m. for a shooting in the 1500 block of King Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old male and another male victim. Both were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates