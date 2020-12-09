Dominion Energy to give $2.75 million grant to HU for new endowment fund and support for green energy, COVID-19 testing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University will be receiving a grant from Dominion Energy to establish a new renewable scholarship endowment fund as well as assistance with green energy programs and COVID-19 testing.

Of the total award, $1.5 million will be distributed over five years to endow the Dominion Energy Scholars fund. The endowment will support 15 students each year in continuation. Eligible scholars include sophomores through seniors with a 3.0 GPA or higher and a preference for STEM majors. Recipients will get $2,000 annually.

With the remaining funds, $1.25 million will be used to install rooftop solar arrays on Winona Hall, and possibly the Katherine Building. The arrays will be installed in the next three to six months. Additionally, part of that will be used to support COVID-19 outreach, community testing, and vaccine programs.

“Hampton University is so thankful for the generosity of Dominion Energy and appreciative of their support to our institution and other HBCUs during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

“It is in these times that we must remember the importance of coming together and being supportive of one another. When we work together, our combined efforts help ensure our students’ future success,” Harvey continued.

Hampton University is one of 11 historically Black colleges and universities benefitting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re honored to support HBCUs that are doing a great job developing the future workforce and leaders of our nation.”