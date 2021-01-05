Dollar Tree in Hampton robbed Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for help to locate the suspect who robbed a Dollar Tree in Hampton Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the business in the first block of Lincoln Street for the report of a robbery that had just happened.

The suspect reportedly entered the store, demanded money, then fled as soon as he got it.

Police do not have any surveillance photos to distribute at this time, but described the male robber as wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes with white soles, a dark knit cap, and a blue tube style facial mask at the time of the crime.

If you have information that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.