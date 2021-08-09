Dollar General, ABC store on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton burglarized this weekend

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton police car generic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two businesses on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton were burglarized on back-to-back nights.

Police say the first happened on Saturday, August 7 around 2:30 a.m. at an ABC store in the 3800 block. Officers found a broken glass door in the front of the building and discovered the suspect fled on foot after removing items from the store.

The second burglary happened on Sunday, August 7 around 2:10 a.m. at the Dollar General in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road. Officers say glass was also broken at the front of the store.

Police didn’t say whether they believe it’s the same suspect and have not shared photos. There were separate suspect outfits reported in a news release.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10