Dollar General, ABC store on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton burglarized this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two businesses on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton were burglarized on back-to-back nights.

Police say the first happened on Saturday, August 7 around 2:30 a.m. at an ABC store in the 3800 block. Officers found a broken glass door in the front of the building and discovered the suspect fled on foot after removing items from the store.

The second burglary happened on Sunday, August 7 around 2:10 a.m. at the Dollar General in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road. Officers say glass was also broken at the front of the store.

Police didn’t say whether they believe it’s the same suspect and have not shared photos. There were separate suspect outfits reported in a news release.