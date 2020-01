Hampton Police need help identifying this individual in connection with a shooting on Queens Way. (Photo courtesy/Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a shooting on Queens Way.

Police posted two photos on Twitter Monday asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

Police did not specify when the shooting was or which incident they were referring to.

Tips can be submitted at http://P3tips.com or by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can receive up to $1000 cash.