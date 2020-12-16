DMV Select in Hampton to close until further notice due to rise in COVID-19 cases in region

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton DMV Select office is set to close this week due to the spike in coronavirus cases throughout Hampton Roads.

The office will be closed Thursday, December 24, and remain closed until further notice.

Information on appointment rescheduling has not been made available.

To make an appointment at an open location, click here.

To find another DMV Select location, click here.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10