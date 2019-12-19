Police: Pursuit on interstate ends in crash, arrest at W Mercury Boulevard intersection

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pursuit started on the interstate and ended in a multi-vehicle crash at Mercury Boulevard and Coliseum Drive.

A male driver and female passenger are in custody in connection with the pursuit, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Anaya said state police attempted to stop a Ford Focus on Interstate 664 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver failed to stop and continued at a “high rate of speed” through Newport News and into Hampton.

The driver then exited the interstate and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Coliseum Drive and W. Mercury Boulevard.

The male and female were taken into custody shortly after, Anaya said.

State police dispatchers say there were no injuries reported.

Hampton Police assisted Virginia State Police with the crash. Motorists should expect delays.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police will provide updated information once it becomes available.

