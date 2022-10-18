HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.

Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody around 10 p.m. Monday, during a traffic stop. Truitt had an outstanding warrant for felony abduction.

He’s currently being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

According to Hampton Police, they were contacted by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department telling them that they had Truitt in custody. There were two other adults with him.

Truitt and the two other adults are not facing additional charges in connection with the traffic stop.

The children, ages 1 and 2, were taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released to Child Protective Services.

Timothy Truitt (Courtesy – Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department) Amelia Hamilton (Courtesy – Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department)

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Amelia Hamilton, the children’s mother. She’s been charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the two small children went missing in Hampton.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the children’s legal guardian transported the children and Truitt to Walmart. While in the building, Truitt separated himself and the children and exited Walmart with an unknown man. Authorities have not announced any arrest warrants for the second man.

A close family member of the children tells 10 On Your Side that Truitt took the children as their guardian looked at baby items.

Truitt is also a registered sex offender in both Virginia and North Carolina.

10 On Your Side asked Hampton Police why it took more than 24 hours to issue the Amber Alert. Cpl. Ernie Williams said it took that long to ensure the case met the criteria.

The family member says Child Protective Services took possession of the children and expect them to be brought home Tuesday.