Deceased animal found inside cooler at Gosnold’s Hope Park in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating how a deceased animal inside a cooler was left at Gosnold’s Hope Park in Hampton late Tuesday morning.

Hampton Police Department along with the Newport News Bomb Squad were on scene at Gosnold’s Hope Park in Hampton after the incident was initially ruled as a suspicious package.

The call for the incident came in at around 9:30 a.m. that morning prompting officials to close sections of the park where the cooler was found.

Officials warn residents that it is illegal to discard deceased animals in Hampton.