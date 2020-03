HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are conducting a death investigation on Manchester Drive on the western side of the city.

Hampton police didn’t have many details in a tweet Wednesday morning, but said a male was found dead in the area after they got a call at 6:22 a.m.

West Weaver Road, which runs through Manchester Drive, is closed between Martha Lee Drive and Big Bethel Road.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.