HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a veterans job fair Thursday in Hampton.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, which is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr.

The event is free and is open to transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

