HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — DAV and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Hampton Veterans Job Fair on Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

More than 30 employers will be represented at this event, which is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Veterans who attend the event can also take advantage of career counseling and resume help. Additionally, they will be able to get Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since 2014, the event has been attended by nearly 274,000 people and more than 167,000 jobs have been offered.

To register for the Hampton Veterans Job Fair go to jobs.dav.org.