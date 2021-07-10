Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Big Bethel Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Big Bethel Road on Saturday night.
According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Big Bethel Road.
The incident involved a bicyclist and a vehicle, however, no other details are known at this time.
