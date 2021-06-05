Crews respond to residential fire on Henry Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, dispatch was first notified of the fire at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 10 block of Henry Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined that structure was fully involved. They were able to get the residents to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.