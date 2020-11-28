HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Hampton.
The call came in around 10:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue.
Injuries are not known at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.
Latest News
- Crews respond to vehicle fire in Hampton Saturday morning
- 1 dead, 14 injured following shooting at Aiken, South Carolina nightclub
- Last chance to vote in round one of the Christmas movie bracket
- Wrong-way driver hits pedestrian, tried to hit NYSP trooper
- Nurse who came out of retirement to train others dies from COVID-19