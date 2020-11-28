Crews respond to vehicle fire in Hampton Saturday morning

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Hampton.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue.

Injuries are not known at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10