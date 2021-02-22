Crews respond to residential fire on Maryland Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire late Monday morning in Hampton.
Officials say the call for the fire came just before noon in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue Monday.
Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum of Hampton Fire told 10 On Your Side that crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from three sides of the residence.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there any injuries reported following the fire.
