HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Details are still limited, however, Hampton police posted on social around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that officers are currently at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Radford Drive.

10 On Your Side are still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes in the area on Big Bethel Road are currently closed due to the crash. Only one northbound lane is open at this time.