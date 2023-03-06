HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel from Langley, Hampton, and NASA fire departments are currently fighting a structure fire inside Langley Air Force Base Monday.

Details are still limited, however, according to JBLE officials around 11:20 a.m. Monday, the structure fire was reported in building 777.

Authorities are asking community members to avoid the area on the ACC campus as crews respond to the fire. Motorists are asked to avoid Sweeney Boulevard between Douglas and Danforth and to use Dodd Boulevard instead.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire including possible damages and injuries.