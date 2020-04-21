Breaking News
Crews respond to fire at abandoned Hampton church

Hampton

Courtesy – Hampton Fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire crews raced to contain a fire at an abandoned church early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a commercial structure fire in the 200 block of W. Queen Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos posted on social media showed what officials stated as the abandoned “Faith Temple Church of God in Christ” building with smoke coming out of the roof.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported following the incident.

