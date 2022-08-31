HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampton Fire officials, the commercial fire occurred in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

In footage captured from the scene, the fire appears to have occurred inside a shopping center.

There is still very limited information regarding the incident. 10 On Your Side is learning more including possible injuries and damage caused by the fire.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

WAVY Photo – Drew Robinson

