Man and six dogs found dead after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue says crews found a man dead inside a home after a fire.

Crews from the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, the Newport News Fire Department and the York County Department of Life and Safety responded to the home on Yorkshire Terrace Saturday evening.

They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say the heat and humidity made it harder for firefighters to put out the flames.

Crews found a man dead inside the home. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

Six dogs also died in the fire.

The Fire Prevention Branch is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials don’t believe the cause is suspicious.

The Hampton and Newport News fire departments are working to put out this house fire on Yorkshire Ter in Hampton.

