Crews fight fire at Long John Silver’s on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton dispatchers say there is a commercial fire on Big Bethel Road.
No injuries were reported, and the scene was still active as of 6:20 p.m.
WAVY viewers report a Long John Silver’s restaurant is on fire.
