Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Crews fight fire at Long John Silver’s on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_1522124354693.jpg

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton dispatchers say there is a commercial fire on Big Bethel Road.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was still active as of 6:20 p.m.

WAVY viewers report a Long John Silver’s restaurant is on fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories