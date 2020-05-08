Crews fight fire at Long John Silver’s on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Base Langley-Eustis U.S. Air Force announced on Friday that the demonstration teams are planning a formation flyover to honor and pay respects to frontline workers and those staying home to help "flatten the curve."

The demonstration will begin on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. and include the Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation which will fly throughout the Virginia peninsula.