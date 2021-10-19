Crash with injuries at Hardy Cash/Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash resulted in injuries and shut down northbound Neil Armstrong Parkway and the Interstate 64 west off-ramp Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

A person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was unclear as of 10:30 p.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Virginia State Police assisted Hampton Police with the crash.

