Crash with injuries at Hardy Cash/Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash resulted in injuries and shut down northbound Neil Armstrong Parkway and the Interstate 64 west off-ramp Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m.
A person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was unclear as of 10:30 p.m.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
Virginia State Police assisted Hampton Police with the crash.
