Crash ties up traffic on I-64 in Hampton

Crash on I-64 in Hampton Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful Sr.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash snarled traffic in Hampton Wednesday night on Interstate 64.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at mile-marker 264.9 in Hampton, near La Salle Avenue.

It forced the west left lane, center lane, and right lane to close.

A photo sent by a WAVY viewer showed a white vehicle with significant damage near the jersey wall. Another vehicle was on its side.

The crash wasn’t fully cleared as of 11:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

