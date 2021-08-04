Crash ties up traffic on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash snarled traffic in Hampton Wednesday night on Interstate 64.
The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at mile-marker 264.9 in Hampton, near La Salle Avenue.
It forced the west left lane, center lane, and right lane to close.
A photo sent by a WAVY viewer showed a white vehicle with significant damage near the jersey wall. Another vehicle was on its side.
The crash wasn’t fully cleared as of 11:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.
