HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash that shut down the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Friday morning, leading to major delays, was a hit-and-run.

State Police say the crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported, but didn’t have additional details.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down traffic for about an hour. There was a 9-mile backup as of 7:50 a.m.