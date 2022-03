HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A truck crashed into power lines Wednesday afternoon in Hampton knocking out power and blocking several lanes of traffic.

Police say the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Woodland Road.

All traffic, in both directions, is closed while crews work to repair the utility pole and power.

Dominion Energy is reporting about 1,400 people in the surrounding area are without power.

