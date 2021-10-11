One person taken to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Hampton Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer Monday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard.
The injuries reported were not life-threatening, according to a police department spokesperson.
One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Hampton Fire Department.
