One person taken to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Hampton Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer Monday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard.

The injuries reported were not life-threatening, according to a police department spokesperson.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.