HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash and a downed power pole closed roadways in all directions in one Hampton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Fox Hill Road and Nickerson Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The roads are currently closed in all directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.