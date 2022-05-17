HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Howmet Aerospace is a company that makes fuel-efficient engines for airplanes and gas turbines. It’s off Howmet Drive in Hampton.

It’s a busy place during the workweek. A few days ago, it was also a crime scene.

On Tuesday, Hampton police were still providing a presence so employees would feel safer.

The incident started Saturday when police were called to the shooting just after 12 a.m.

Court documents say when they got there, they found 29-year-old Alonzo Trower Jr. in the parking lot with a cut to his head.

Paperwork says he directed officers and medics to check on the man inside who he had shot.

He also allegedly directed officers to his car, where he said there was a firearm.

Police found 20-year-old Tyzuaan Staton-Fuller inside the building.

He’d been shot multiple times and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Documents say during an interview with police, Trower said there was a verbal altercation between him and Staton-Fuller that became physical.

When it turned physical, Trower told police he took a gun out of a bag he carried on his chest and shot Staton-Fuller.

Eight cartridge casings were found by detectives.

Trower has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in an occupied building.

He was in custody at the Hampton City Jail as of Tuesday.

Officials at Howmet Aerospace said counseling will be available to employees as they return to work.

10 On Your Side tried to speak to several employees, but they declined.

Trower is expected back in court May 23.