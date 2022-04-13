HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney representing Cory Bigsby has filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.

Jeff Ambrose filed a motion on Wednesday to withdraw from the case.

The motion will be heard on Thursday. The reasoning for Ambrose’s motion will be explained in court.

Ambrose did not return several requests for comment.

Bigsby was arrested days after his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby was reported missing at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area of Hampton on Jan. 31.

Codi has still not been found.

Bigsby is charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, which are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance. The charges stem from several incidents dating back to December.

However, at a bond hearing earlier this month, prosecutors said Codi is “presumed to be deceased.” Bigsby is the sole person of interest in his son’s disappearance, but he’s not facing charges at this time.

Ambrose was brought on as Bigsby’s attorney shortly after police questioned Bigsby for 76 hours in total.

Bigsby is still being held without bond on the child neglect charges. Prosecutors have said he could be a flight risk based on a previous conviction of going AWOL in the U.S. Army years ago.