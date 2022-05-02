HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Shortly after sending a cease and desist notice to Hampton officials on behalf of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s family, attorney Amina Matheny-Willard also filed a motion to clarify for client Cory Bigsby in his criminal case.

Bigsby’s previous attorney Jeffrey Ambrose filed the motion to withdraw from the case in April, which was granted by Judge Gregory Bane.

Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose told 10 On Your Side he didn’t want there to be any misunderstanding about his withdrawal. Ambrose said it is not based on any sort of confession by Cory Bigsby, contrary to rumors on social media.

Matheny-Willard now wants to clarify to the court why Ambrose withdrew.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side say on April 7, 2022 Bigsby told Ambrose “you’re fired” and that he wanted to hire new counsel. Though, paperwork says Ambrose cited an “ethical conflict” as the basis for his withdrawal.

Matheny-Willard explains in documents the way in which Ambrose withdrew led to community wide speculation that the ethical conflict indicated some sort of evidence or guilt. Paperwork then states Ambrose’s attempt to comment to local media that it had nothing to do with any type of confession was too little to late and that the damage had already been done.

Codi Bisgby was reported missing the morning of Jan. 31.

His father, Cory Bigsby, is facing seven counts of child neglect, which are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance, police said. He remains behind bars on no bond on those charges and is due back in court on June 13 for a preliminary hearing.