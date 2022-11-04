HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The trial for Cory Bigsby, the father of a 4-year-old boy reported missing in January, has been continued, according to the Hampton Court Clerk’s office.

His trial had been scheduled to begin on November 7, this upcoming Monday. A new trial date has not been set.

10 On Your Side confirmed defense attorneys are asking for a mental evaluation for Cory Bigsby.

4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing from their Buckroe Beach apartment on January 31. He has yet to be found. During an April court hearing, Hampton’s top prosecutor said Codi “is presumed to be deceased.”

Cory faces 30 charges, including felony child neglect and abuse. None of the charges are related to the actual disappearance of his son. They stem from instances where police say Bigsby left his children home alone and for failure to secure medical attention for an injured child.

We’ll report the new trial date as soon as it is determined.