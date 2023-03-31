HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the father of a missing Hampton toddler has a court hearing that could decide if he’s fit to stand trial.

4-year Codi Bigsby has been missing for over a year. His father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing and police say Cory is the only person of interest in the case.

He faces 30 child abuse and neglect charges, but nothing related to Codi’s disappearance.

Attorneys are scheduled to get an update on a second competency exam. The results will determine how this case will move forward.

His first exam determined he was competent to stand trial. That test was conducted by a court-appointed phycologist.

Bigsby’s attorneys hired their own phycologist who determined he was not competent. However, that phycologist was not on the approved commissioner’s list of evaluators, so the opinion wasn’t considered.

10 On Your Side spoke with a legal expert who explained what a competency test is.

“Competency is simply the defendant’s capability of assisting his defense attorney, and does he understand what’s going on?” says Jennifer Gebler with Decker Law Firm. “Does he understand the charges that are against him? So it’s really entering that due process.”

“If the defendant is found to be incompetent to stand trial, it’s important to know competency is not a static condition. A defendant can be found to be incompetent and if so, what happens is called a restoration proceeding which is ordered by the court. It’s when the defendant meets with a team of mental health professionals to help the client understand the legal process.”

Cory’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday.