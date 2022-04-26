HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cory Bigsby has obtained Norfolk-based Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard days after his previous attorney withdrew as counsel.

Bigsby was arrested days after his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby was reported missing at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area of Hampton on Jan. 31.

Codi has still not been found. Cory Bigsby is not charged in his son’s disappearance; he is jailed on unrelated felony child neglect charges.

According to documents obtained by 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver Tuesday, Matheny-Willard has put in a motion for discovery and exculpatory evidence in Bigsby’s case.

The documents stated that Matheny-Willard has also ordered law enforcement to provide information listed below:

Any relevant written or recorded statements made by Bigsby to law enforcement

The full name and title of all police officers that participated in the incident in any way

Disciplinary records of any and all police officers that participated in the incident in any way

Any and all body-worn camera/dashboard video recordings of police encounters with Bigsby

Bigsby’s criminal record

Matheny-Willard has forwarded the motion to Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell and is asking for all information and/or evidence available from the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office regarding the case.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Matheny-Willard who has refrained from commenting on the case at this time.

According to her website, her mission is to “right the wrong surrounding injustice in the criminal system.”

Among her cases, Matheny-Willard has previously represented an Emporia woman who was pulled over during a 2021 traffic stop and claimed she was punched by a Norfolk police officer and pulled out of her car.

This latest development comes less than two weeks after Bigsby’s previous attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, filed a motion to withdraw from the case, on April 13. Judge Gregory Bane approved it a day later.

Ambrose said there was an ethical problem that compromised his duty as an attorney as well as Bigsby’s rights as a defendant. Ambrose was retained by Bigsby’s family three days after Codi was reported missing.

Ambrose told 10 On Your Side he didn’t want there to be any misunderstanding about his withdrawal which is not based on any sort of confession by Cory Bigsby, contrary to rumors on social media.

This is breaking news and will be updated.