HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A reliable source tells 10 On Your Side Cory Bigsby has been charged in a 30-count indictment by a grand jury. Bigsby is the father of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. The child was reported missing from his home in the Buckroe area of Hampton on January 31 and has yet to be found.

Up until now, Bigsby was facing seven child neglect charges after court documents say he admitted to leaving his children home alone. We’re told 15 more charges for child neglect were added for leaving the children home alone. Four charges were added for alleged child abuse and two additional child neglect charges were added in connection to those child abuse charges. There were two misdemeanors added for failure to secure medical attention for an injured child.

WAVY News is working to learn more about the child abuse allegations.

The charges in this indictment are unrelated to his son Codi’s disappearance. Codi has not been found, and no one has been charged, although police have repeatedly said Cory Bigsby was the only person of interest in the case.

During Bigsby’s latest court appearance in June, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to move the case to a grand jury, which brings us to today.

A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Bigsby could face up to 162 years in prison.