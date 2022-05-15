HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby in Hampton, is trying to get bond for the third time.

Early Sunday morning, the attorney for Bigsby, Amina Matheny-Willard, filed a motion to reconsider bond. The motion was sent to the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.



Bigsby is facing child neglect charges after he admitted to leaving his young children at home alone to run errands. Hampton Police say Bigsby is the only person of interest in the case of his missing son. He has previously been denied bond twice. It’s unclear if this motion will be heard in court a 3rd time.

It has been more than 100 days since Codi was reported missing from his home off of Old Buckroe Road in Hampton.

Cory first reported his son missing on Jan. 31. Originally, he told police he last saw his son at 2 a.m. that day. Then, he reported him missing around 9 a.m.

Hampton Police launched a search near the Bigsby home. Police did not issue an Amber Alert because they do not believe Codi was abducted.

For weeks, volunteers searched the woods near the family home. Many still pray for answers, concerned for the child’s safety.

Although police have named Cory a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, he has not been formally charged in connection with his disappearance.