HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday afternoon, the father of Codi Bigsby, a Hampton 4-year-old boy reported missing in January, is scheduled to appear in court.

Cory Bigsby faces 30 charges, including child neglect and abuse. These charges are not related to the disappearance of his son.

WAVY News has learned Tuesday’s court hearing involves a suppression of evidence motion.

Bigsby’s trial date has been set for November 7.

