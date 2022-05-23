HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby in Hampton, was denied his request for another bond hearing.

A judge issued the ruling during a motions hearing Monday, May 23.

According to 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver, the attorney for Bigsby, Amina Matheny-Willard, says she has already appealed the decision.



Matheny-Willard initially filed the motion to reconsider bond on May 15. It was sent to the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Bigsby faces multiple child neglect charges for reportedly leaving his young children home alone while he ran errands. He is also a person of interest in the case of his missing 4-year-old son Codi, who he reported missing on January 31. Hampton Police launched a search near his Buckroe Beach home and for weeks, volunteers searched daily as well. The child has not been found.

Bigsby has not been charged in connection with his son’s disappearance. He has been denied bond twice on the felony child neglect charges.

In April, he obtained Matheny-Willard as counsel after his previous attorney withdrew from the case.

After Monday’s hearing, WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver spoke with a man who said he was Cory’s cousin. Hear what he had to say about the case, coming up tonight beginning at 4.