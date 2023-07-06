HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Cory Bigsby, the man accused of killing his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby, may be facing two trials instead of one.

Bigsby reported his son missing in January 2022, though officials believe he killed Codi in June of 2021. Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and concealment of a dead body.

Bigsby also faces charges of child abuse and neglect of his four young sons, including Codi, however those charges are not related to Codi’s disappearance.

In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Bigsby’s lawyer asked the judge to separate the child abuse and neglect charges from the murder charges. She stated that these charges “are two separate cases, and they should be treated as such.”

Bigsby is due back in court on Aug. 25 for another competency hearing. His lawyer stated in the letter she hopes to start the abuse and neglect trial by the end of October and asks for the murder trial to take place early 2024.

