Convenience store worker shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store worker in Hampton was shot Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 8:10 p.m. at the EZ Pick in the 2600 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The 39-year-old victim was found at the store suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but say the suspect entered the store and shot the victim while he was working.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, gray or black pants with a white draw string, white and black shoes, a black mask, black gloves, and a dark colored backpack.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery Saturday night at the Little E Grocery located in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue.