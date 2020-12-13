Congresswoman Luria volunteers at local church’s toy drive

Hampton

Congresswoman Elaine Luria helps with local toy drive (Courtesy: Rep. Elaine Luria’s Twitter)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria volunteered at a local church’s holiday toy drive Sunday.

Luria joined the team of volunteers from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Greater Emmanuel Temple’s Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Hampton to help hand out toys to families in need.

The congresswoman later tweeted saying she “enjoyed spreading the holiday cheer” as she thanked the team and local leadership who participated.

