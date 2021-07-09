Confusion mounts over vaccine booster as Rapper Juvenile issues 90s-style plea to get vaccinated

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a rework of 1999 hit, Rapper Juvenile is now telling “girls they look good when they vax that thang up.”

Juvenile’s message is sexy and clear but what’s not clear is the message from vaccine maker Pfizer. It’s now making plans to offer a third shot — a booster — as the nation is faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

(Getty Images)

Concerned about the statement, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement saying: “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

The president of the Hampton NAACP is involved in ongoing efforts to encourage people of color to get the life-saving vaccine. She is hopeful she can head off additional confusion and hesitancy caused by the booster announcement.

“The CDC has not recommended a booster as of yet. They made an announcement that you don’t need a booster right now,” said Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Right now, most COVID-19 deaths in the United States involve the unvaccinated. That’s why New Grafton Baptist Church, in partnership with Hampton University, offered vaccinations on the roll on Friday.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

After Catherine Wilkins got her second Pfizer shot, she was stunned to know the pharmaceutical giant is preparing to request authorization for a third shot.

“I don’t think I’m coming back, I think I’m through,” she said with a laugh. “I’m through.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

After getting his first shot, Raymond Lyons said instead of a booster, Pfizer needs to work on full approval of the current vaccine.

“Now Pfizer is saying they [want approval of] a booster shot but we’ve never heard anything about the approval of the vaccine,” said Lyons.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) was on hand for the New Grafton clinic Friday. He’s calling on constituents to follow the science from the CDC and the FDA.

“Because they are putting together the evidence and making the determination based on the evidence and that’s what we should be following,” said Scott.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

The NAACP hopes the mixed messages won’t hurt its ongoing efforts to get more shots in the arms of minorities.

“When you look at 15% of African Americans who were offered the vaccine, that’s very low and so we need to get more people vaccinated,” said Kanoyton.

As of July 9, Black Virginians made up 16.1% of the total number of vaccines administered in the state. The percentage of the Black population that is vaccinated with at least one dose was 38.9% as of that date.

Help is apparently on the way, thanks to Juvenile and a cast of rump-shakers.

“I love it — I think that’s fantastic — if we can get more rap artists to come up with pro-vaccine rap songs, that would be great,” said Kanoyton.