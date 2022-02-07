Community still urging volunteers to help search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Buckroe area of Hampton was a stark contrast from the scene there last week:

no large police presence, no search and rescue equipment, no K-9s.

But signs of hope and resiliency remain as community members continue searching — and need the community’s help to do it.

As Hampton police move their search into an investigative stage, community members want to remind their neighbors they can still help in the search for Codi.

Now a week into Codi’s disappearance, community members say it’s important to keep sharing his photo and raising awareness about his disappearance.

Black Lives Matter 757 and other community organizations will gather at the parking lot at 1735 Old Buckroe Road this Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. They’ll coordinate search efforts from there.

EmpowerAll VA will also be helping by providing resources with the search.

For more information on the search and how to get involved, visit this Facebook group.