Community recognizes victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buckroe Beach before weekly concert

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The community is rallying together after four people were shot at a popular summer spot on Saturday.

Two adults and two children were shot at Buckroe Beach. Hampton Police say one of those children, a 12-year-old boy, is fighting for his life.

On Sunday, citizens attempted to return to normal at the popular beach spot.

Their weekly “Groovin’ by the Bay ” event began with a moment of worship and words from city officials to recognize the victims of the violence that took place less than 24 hours earlier.

Bethany Mccullogh, with Restoration Church says they’re responding with faith. “We want to see unity and restoration and healing and hope in this community, and just saying like ‘hey, that is not okay with us.’ The violence is not okay,” she said.

Police are still asking the public’s assistance in gathering any information about the shooting.

If you know anything, call 757–727–6111, call the Crime Line or submit a tip online.