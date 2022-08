HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Community members are coming together Saturday, August 6 to continue searching for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

According to a Facebook event, community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive at 1:45 p.m. Organizers are also asking those interested to RSVP by Wednesday August 3.

Codi Bigsby was reported missing from his home in Hampton on January 31.