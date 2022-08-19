HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Zion Baptist Church is partnering with The Heart of Giving, Inc. to host it’s first annual Community Giving & Resource Fair on August 20.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boo Williams Sportsplex, located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway, and will host over 70 community organizations that will provide families on-the-spot services and supplies such as mental health agencies, senior resources and hygiene kits.

Riverside Hospital will also be at the fair to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 6 montsh and older. Those interested in getting a vaccine or booster is asked to bring documentation with proof of name and their vaccination card/record.

Attendees can also enjoy the free food and activities, giveaways, school supplies and more.

According to a press release from Zion Baptist Church, the goal of the Community Giving & Resources Fair is to increase education and networking efforts between non profits and the community.

For more information about the fair, visit The Heart of Giving, Inc. website.